Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

