Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

