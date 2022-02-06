Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,055,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,849,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

