Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,899 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

