Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 212.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

