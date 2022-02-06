Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 221.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

