Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$36.64 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a market cap of C$52.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

