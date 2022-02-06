Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 7% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.65. 229,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,960,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,409. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

