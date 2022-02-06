Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $321.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

