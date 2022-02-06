Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

