Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 5.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.66. 7,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 398,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
