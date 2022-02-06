Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s current price.

SRDX stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Surmodics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

