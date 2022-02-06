Susquehanna Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,818.96.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

