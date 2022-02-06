Susquehanna Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. Power Integrations has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

