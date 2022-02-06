Susquehanna Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. Power Integrations has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66.
In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
