Susquehanna Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $265.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.22.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ TREE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.