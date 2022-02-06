Susquehanna Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

