Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 174

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWDBY. Barclays lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.