T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $153,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

