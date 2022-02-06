Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.19% of EQT worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

