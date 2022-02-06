Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.03 Million in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIIGU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

