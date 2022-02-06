Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 134.5% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 127,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

