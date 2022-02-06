Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Tata Motors stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 691,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.06.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
