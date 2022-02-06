Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 691,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

