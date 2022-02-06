TD Securities Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

ERF stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after buying an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

