Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 11,205 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 117,347 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

NYSE:XL opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 208.03%.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.