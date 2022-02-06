Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 12,249 Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 264.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.41. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

