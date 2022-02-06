TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Up 2.1%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.97). 2,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.95).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of TEAM in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £12.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.05.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 2,500 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,675 ($2,251.95).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

