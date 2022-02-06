Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.90

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.90 and traded as low as $157.44. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $159.60, with a volume of 14,672,753 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,344 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,444,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,210,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,782,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

