Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several research firms have commented on TLGHY. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($49.44) to €42.00 ($47.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$17.95 during trading hours on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.
Telenet Group Company Profile
Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenet Group (TLGHY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.