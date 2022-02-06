Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $900.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.