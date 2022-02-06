The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells $4,121,400.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BX stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
