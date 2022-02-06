The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells $4,121,400.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BX stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.