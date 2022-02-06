The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $534,517.50 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

