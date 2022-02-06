The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

