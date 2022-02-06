The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.