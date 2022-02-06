The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,744. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6,647.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

