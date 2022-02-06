The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25.
In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,744. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6,647.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
