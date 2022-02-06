The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.2% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after buying an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $367.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.19 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

