The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $152.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of MTCH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,416,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,617,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

