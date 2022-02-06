The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Cfra

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

