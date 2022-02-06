The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.