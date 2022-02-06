The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

