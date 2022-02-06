The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camden National were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Camden National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $735.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.