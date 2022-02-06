The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $495.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

