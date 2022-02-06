The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,168 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.