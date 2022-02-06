The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,995 shares of company stock valued at $51,771,442 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

