The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,740 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 94,990 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 306,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 87,367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.