The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 50,000 Shares

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OLB opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

