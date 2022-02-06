The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $211.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

SMG stock opened at $132.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $130.91 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

