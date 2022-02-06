Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TRI opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $80.16 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

