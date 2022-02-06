Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TRI opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $80.16 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.