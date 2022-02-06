TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million.

Shares of X opened at C$123.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$125.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.45. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

