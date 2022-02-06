Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TPDKY stock remained flat at $$5.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

