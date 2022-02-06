TouchCon Market Cap Reaches $670,629.89 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $670,629.89 and approximately $31,888.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00321428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01187718 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

