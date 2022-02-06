ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.79% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Panosian purchased 263,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

